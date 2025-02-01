Tennessee Tech defeats Southern Indiana 78-65

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. had 15 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-65 win against Southern Indiana on Saturday…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. had 15 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-65 win against Southern Indiana on Saturday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Johnson scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Daniel Egbuniwe shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Damoni Harrison led the way for the Screaming Eagles (9-13, 4-8) with 22 points and two steals. Southern Indiana also got 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Stephen Olowoniyi. Jack Campion had 13 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville and Southern Indiana takes on Little Rock at home.

