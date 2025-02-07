Tennessee State takes on Lindenwood, aims for 5th straight home win

Lindenwood Lions (11-13, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-13, 7-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (11-13, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-13, 7-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Tigers face Lindenwood.

The Tigers are 9-3 in home games. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Justus Jackson averaging 3.3.

The Lions are 6-7 against conference opponents. Lindenwood ranks eighth in the OVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 3.5.

Tennessee State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Lindenwood averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists. Brandon Weston is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Browning is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.