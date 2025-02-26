Tennessee State takes home win streak into matchup with Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (14-15, 9-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-15, 10-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (14-15, 9-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-15, 10-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Morehead State aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 10-3 in home games. Tennessee State is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 9-9 in OVC play. Morehead State is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jerone Morton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.