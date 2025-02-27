Tennessee State secures 64-55 win against Morehead State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlous Williams’ 17 points helped Tennessee State defeat Morehead State 64-55 on Thursday night. Williams shot…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlous Williams’ 17 points helped Tennessee State defeat Morehead State 64-55 on Thursday night.

Williams shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (15-15, 11-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Knute Wood finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to add 10 points. Aaron Nkrumah had nine points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

Tyler Brelsford and Dieonte Miles scored 10 points apiece for the Eagles (14-16, 9-10). Khouri Carvey finished with nine points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Eagles’ eighth in a row.

Both teams play on Saturday. Tennessee State hosts Southern Indiana and Morehead State travels to play UT Martin.

