Tennessee State plays Southeast Missouri State on 11-game road skid

Tennessee State Tigers (5-16, 1-10 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-16, 2-9 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State travels to Southeast Missouri State looking to stop its 11-game road losing streak.

The Redhawks have gone 3-7 at home. Southeast Missouri State allows 76.7 points and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-10 in OVC play. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by XaiOnna Whitfield averaging 6.0.

Southeast Missouri State averages 64.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 73.5 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Redhawks and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Skylar Barnes is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

