Tennessee State hosts Novik and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (9-19, 4-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-20, 4-14 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (9-19, 4-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-20, 4-14 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee State after Katie Novik scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 62-61 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 in home games. Tennessee State has a 4-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles have gone 4-14 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks fifth in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Novik averaging 5.3.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Novik is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.