Tennessee State faces Southern Indiana, seeks 7th straight home win

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-19, 5-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-15, 11-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-19, 5-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-15, 11-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Tigers take on Southern Indiana.

The Tigers have gone 11-3 at home. Tennessee State is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-14 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee State scores 78.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.4 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jayland Randall is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.