Temple visits UAB following Johnson’s 24-point performance

Temple Owls (14-13, 6-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-9, 10-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

Temple Owls (14-13, 6-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-9, 10-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Temple after Efrem Johnson scored 24 points in UAB’s 90-89 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Blazers are 12-3 in home games. UAB has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 6-8 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks second in the AAC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

UAB averages 83.7 points, 5.1 more per game than the 78.6 Temple allows. Temple averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

The Blazers and Owls face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 6.9 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 53.6% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 22.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Zion Stanford is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.