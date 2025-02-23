Temple plays UAB following Stanford’s 26-point outing

Temple Owls (14-13, 6-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-9, 10-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Temple Owls (14-13, 6-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (17-9, 10-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -9.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on UAB after Zion Stanford scored 26 points in Temple’s 78-72 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers are 12-3 on their home court. UAB scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Owls are 6-8 in conference matchups. Temple scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

UAB makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Temple has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Owls match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Owls. Stanford is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

