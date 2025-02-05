Temple hosts Welch and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (5-15, 3-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-9, 6-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits…

Memphis Tigers (5-15, 3-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-9, 6-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Temple after Tanyuel scored 21 points in Memphis’ 75-69 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Owls have gone 4-4 in home games. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC in team defense, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 3-6 against AAC opponents. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 3.9.

Temple’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 5.5 more points per game (69.8) than Temple gives up to opponents (64.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Taylor is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

TI’lan Boler is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tigers. Alasia Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

