Temple hosts UAB following Weathersby’s 27-point game

UAB Blazers (15-9, 6-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-10, 7-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Temple after Jade Weathersby scored 27 points in UAB’s 86-80 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 5-5 in home games. Temple averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Blazers are 6-6 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks third in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Weathersby averaging 6.8.

Temple scores 65.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 66.3 UAB gives up. UAB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Temple allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarriyonna Gary is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.2 points. Tiarra East is shooting 31.8% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

