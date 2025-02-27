Temple hosts Rice after Flores’ 23-point outing

Rice Owls (14-14, 7-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (17-10, 11-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits…

Rice Owls (14-14, 7-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (17-10, 11-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Temple after Victoria Flores scored 23 points in Rice’s 73-48 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Temple Owls have gone 7-5 at home. Temple has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rice Owls are 7-9 in AAC play. Rice is sixth in the AAC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Malia Fisher averaging 8.0.

Temple’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Temple Owls and Rice Owls match up Friday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarriyonna Gary is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, while averaging 12.1 points. Kaylah Turner is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Hailey Adams is averaging seven points and 7.5 rebounds for the Rice Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

