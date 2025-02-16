Temple hosts Florida Atlantic in conference showdown

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-10, 7-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-11, 6-6 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-10, 7-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-11, 6-6 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Florida Atlantic in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Temple Owls are 10-1 on their home court. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Steve Settle paces the Temple Owls with 6.3 boards.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 7-4 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Temple makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Temple Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 22 points for the Temple Owls. Quante Berry is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.