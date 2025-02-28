Temple hosts Flores and Rice

Rice Owls (14-14, 7-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (17-10, 11-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits…

Rice Owls (14-14, 7-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (17-10, 11-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Temple after Victoria Flores scored 23 points in Rice’s 73-48 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Temple Owls have gone 7-5 in home games. Temple has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rice Owls have gone 7-9 against AAC opponents. Rice is sixth in the AAC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Malia Fisher averaging 8.0.

Temple averages 67.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 62.4 Rice allows. Rice averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Temple allows.

The Temple Owls and Rice Owls meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Temple Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Fisher is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Rice Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

