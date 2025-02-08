Telfort scores 24, Butler takes down Providence 82-81

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 24 points in Butler’s 82-81 victory over Providence on Saturday. Telfort added five rebounds…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 24 points in Butler’s 82-81 victory over Providence on Saturday.

Telfort added five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East Conference). Pierre Brooks shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Finley Bizjack had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Bensley Joseph led the Friars (11-13, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Providence also got 23 points and two steals from Rich Barron. Corey Floyd Jr. also had 17 points and six assists.

Patrick McCaffery put up 11 points in the first half for Butler, who led 41-39 at the break. Telfort’s 18-point second half helped Butler close out the one-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.