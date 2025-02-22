Telfort leads Butler against DePaul after 20-point game

Butler Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-16, 2-14 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Butler Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-16, 2-14 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits DePaul after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Butler’s 76-63 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons have gone 10-7 in home games. DePaul allows 73.5 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 in Big East play. Butler averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

DePaul averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 74.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 73.5 DePaul allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 9.7 points. CJ Gunn is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Telfort is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

