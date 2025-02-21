Telfort and Butler host DePaul

Butler Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-16, 2-14 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-16, 2-14 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits DePaul after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Butler’s 76-63 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons are 10-7 on their home court. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 72.2 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-10 against Big East opponents. Butler is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

DePaul averages 72.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.4 Butler gives up. Butler averages 74.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 73.5 DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 9.7 points. CJ Gunn is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Telfort is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

