Telegdy leads Western Kentucky against Sam Houston after 20-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-7, 8-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-11, 5-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Sam Houston after Zsofia Telegdy scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-63 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Bearkats are 8-4 on their home court. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 4.8.

The Hilltoppers are 8-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is eighth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josie Gilvin averaging 2.0.

Sam Houston scores 63.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 63.7 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The Bearkats and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mead is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hilltoppers. Gilvin is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

