Teel’s 36 lead Indiana State past Illinois State 85-76

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel’s 36 points led Indiana State over Illinois State 85-76 on Saturday.

Teel shot 14 of 23 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Sycamores (13-14, 7-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaden Daughtry scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Camp Wagner shot 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chase Walker led the Redbirds (15-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Johnny Kinziger added 21 points for Illinois State. Landon Wolf had 12 points.

Teel’s 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining in the second half gave Indiana State the lead for good at 71-69.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Indiana State hosts Evansville and Illinois State hosts Bradley.

