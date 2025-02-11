Teel and Indiana State host Northern Iowa

Indiana State Sycamores (12-13, 6-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 10-4 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (12-13, 6-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 10-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Northern Iowa after Samage Teel scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 12-2 at home. Northern Iowa has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Sycamores are 6-8 in conference play. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 5.9.

Northern Iowa scores 74.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 79.1 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 12.7 more points per game (80.0) than Northern Iowa allows (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Teel is averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

