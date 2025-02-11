Teams with multiple top-five draft picks have generally been contenders for the Final Four

Rutgers is struggling this season despite having two potential top-five draft picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. According to…

Rutgers is struggling this season despite having two potential top-five draft picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. According to Sportradar, 15 teams have produced two top-five picks in the same year. Here’s how they’ve done:

1969 UCLA (national champ): Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 1), Lucius Allen (No. 3)

1979 Michigan State (No. 2 seed, national champ): Magic Johnson (1), Greg Kelser (4)

1984 North Carolina (No. 1 seed, Sweet 16): Michael Jordan (3), Sam Perkins (4)

1995 North Carolina (No. 2 seed, Final Four): Jerry Stackhouse (3), Rasheed Wallace (4)

1998 North Carolina (No. 1 seed, Final Four): Antawn Jamison (4), Vince Carter (5)

2002 Duke (No. 1 seed, Sweet 16): Jay Williams (2), Mike Dunleavy (3)

2004 UConn (No. 2 seed, national champ): Emeka Okafor (2), Ben Gordon (3)

2005 North Carolina (No. 1 seed, national champ): Marvin Williams (2), Raymond Felton (5)

2007 Ohio State (No. 1 seed, national runner-up): Greg Oden (1), Mike Conley (4)

2008 UCLA (No. 1 seed, Final Four): Russell Westbrook (4), Kevin Love (5)

2010 Kentucky (No. 1 seed, Elite Eight): John Wall (1), DeMarcus Cousins (5)

2012 Kentucky (No. 1 seed, national champ): Anthony Davis (1), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2)

2013 Indiana (No. 1 seed, Sweet 16): Victor Oladipo (2), Cody Zeller (4)

2014 Kansas (No. 2 seed, lost in round of 32): Andrew Wiggins (1), Joel Embiid (3)

2019 Duke (No. 1 seed, Elite Eight): Zion Williamson (1), RJ Barrett (3)

