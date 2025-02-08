Live Radio
Te-Biasu leads No. 16 Maryland against Washington after 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 3:42 AM

Maryland Terrapins (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Maryland faces Washington after Sarah Te-Biasu scored 26 points in Maryland’s 79-61 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies have gone 10-4 in home games. Washington scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Terrapins are 8-4 in Big Ten play. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 7.0.

Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Terrapins. Te-Biasu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

