TCU takes on West Virginia for conference showdown

TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 8-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 8-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vasean Allette and TCU visit Javon Small and West Virginia in Big 12 action.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-4 in home games. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Amani Hansberry averaging 4.4.

The Horned Frogs are 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% TCU allows to opponents. TCU has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Tucker DeVries is averaging 14.9 points, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trazarien White is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

