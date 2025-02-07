TCU faces No. 8 Iowa State after Allette’s 22-point showing

TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 8-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 8-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on No. 8 Iowa State after Vasean Allette scored 22 points in TCU’s 65-60 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones have gone 11-1 in home games. Iowa State is seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 5-6 in conference matchups. TCU is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Allette is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

