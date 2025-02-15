Taylor’s 22 lead SIU-Edwardsville past Tennessee State 84-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brian Taylor II had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-72 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brian Taylor II had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-72 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Taylor also had eight rebounds for the Cougars (18-9, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight assists and four steals. Ring Malith shot 3 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Justus Jackson finished with 15 points and five assists for the Tigers (13-14, 9-7). Tennessee State also got 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Aaron Nkrumah. Knute Wood finished with 12 points and four assists.

SIU-Edwardsville’s next game is Thursday against Morehead State on the road, and Tennessee State visits UT Martin on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

