Taylor, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-8, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-14, 2-9 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-8, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-14, 2-9 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ray’Sean Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville visit Sean Smith and Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Leathernecks are 5-6 on their home court. Western Illinois has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars are 7-4 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Western Illinois scores 66.9 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 66.4 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.8 points. Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Taylor averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.