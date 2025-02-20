Taylor scores 33 as SIU Edwardsville beats Morehead State 80-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 33 points led SIU-Edwardsville past Morehead State 80-62 on Thursday night. Taylor also had…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 33 points led SIU-Edwardsville past Morehead State 80-62 on Thursday night.

Taylor also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (19-9, 12-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Thomas scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor. Ring Malith and Myles Thompson each had 11 points.

Jerone Morton finished with 21 points and three steals for the Eagles (14-14, 9-8). Morehead State got 11 points from Dieonte Miles. Tyler Brelsford had nine points. The Eagles extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Both teams play again on Saturday. SIU Edwardsville visits Southern Indiana and Morehead State hosts Eastern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

