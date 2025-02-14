Taylor leads Utah Tech against Cal Baptist after 21-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-15, 6-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-17, 1-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-15, 6-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-17, 1-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Cal Baptist after Ellie Taylor scored 21 points in Utah Tech’s 69-66 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-8 at home. Utah Tech is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Lancers are 6-4 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Utah Tech’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.