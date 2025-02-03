Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Eastern Illinois after 23-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-15, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-8, 8-4 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-15, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-8, 8-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Eastern Illinois after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-65 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 4-8 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 68.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 66.3 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Zion Fruster is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

