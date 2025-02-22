Taylor has 23 points and South Carolina State takes down Delaware State 94-88 in OT

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mitchel Taylor’s 23 points helped South Carolina State defeat Delaware State 94-88 in overtime on Saturday.…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mitchel Taylor’s 23 points helped South Carolina State defeat Delaware State 94-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Taylor shot 6 of 7 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (14-12, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Drayton Jones scored 19 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line. Wilson Dubinsky shot 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Hornets (13-12, 5-5) were led by Martaz Robinson, who recorded 28 points and three steals. Delaware State also got 23 points and three steals from Robert Smith. Kaseem Watson finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals.

