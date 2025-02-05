Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on conference foe Tennessee Tech

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-8, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-8, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Tennessee Tech in OVC action Thursday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 6-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee Tech makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 74.4 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Matthew Sells is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Ring Malith is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

