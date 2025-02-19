Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville host Morehead State

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (18-9, 11-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-13, 9-7 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (18-9, 11-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-13, 9-7 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Morehead State after Brian Taylor II scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-72 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Jerone Morton averaging 3.5.

The Cougars are 11-5 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Morton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Brian Taylor II is averaging 15.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

