Taylor, Air Force Falcons to visit Agbim, Wyoming Cowboys

Air Force Falcons (3-22, 0-14 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-15, 4-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Obi Agbim and Wyoming host Ethan Taylor and Air Force in MWC play Tuesday.

The Cowboys are 7-5 on their home court. Wyoming allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-14 in MWC play. Air Force gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Wyoming averages 67.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.6 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taylor averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Luke Kearney is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.