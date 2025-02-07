Taylor, Air Force Falcons square off against the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 11-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 11-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ethan Taylor and Air Force host Donovan Dent and New Mexico in MWC play Saturday.

The Falcons are 2-10 in home games. Air Force averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lobos are 11-1 in MWC play. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 16.2 assists per game led by Dent averaging 6.5.

Air Force’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Lobos match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

Dent is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.1 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.