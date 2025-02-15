Live Radio
Tavarez scores 20 as Charleston takes down N.C. A&T 69-59

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 4:17 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez’s 20 points off of the bench led Charleston to a 69-59 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday.

Tavarez shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Cougars (20-7, 10-4 Coastal Athletic Association). AJ Smith scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Justas Stonkus had 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the way for the Aggies (5-22, 1-13) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 19 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. A&T. Camian Shell also put up nine points, five assists and two steals.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Charleston (SC) visits Northeastern and N.C. A&T hosts Campbell.

