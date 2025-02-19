Tavarez and Charleston (SC) host Northeastern

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-12, 7-7 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-12, 7-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Northeastern after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 69-59 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies have gone 7-4 at home. Northeastern has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 10-4 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 11.9.

Northeastern scores 70.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 74.7 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brzovic is shooting 53.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

