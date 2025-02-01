Tate’s 20 help Mississippi Valley State end 12-game losing streak with 79-76 win over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Arthur Tate had 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-76 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Arthur Tate had 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-76 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Doctor Bradley made a layup to pull Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 78-76 with seven seconds left. Jair Horton added a free throw for Mississippi Valley State before the Golden Lions’ Caleb Jones missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Tate also contributed eight rebounds for the Delta Devils (3-19, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Horton shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Moses Horne had 13 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Delta Devils snapped a 12-game skid.

The Golden Lions (3-18, 0-8) were led in scoring by Bradley, who finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. UAPB also got 12 points from Raphael Dumont and Dante Sawyer. The loss was the Golden Lions’ eighth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

