Tate scores 27, Appalachian State takes down Ohio 72-59

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Myles Tate had 27 points in Appalachian State’s 72-59 victory against Ohio on Saturday.

Tate added five rebounds and seven assists for the Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Dior Conners went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Jalil Beaubrun had 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

The Bobcats (12-11, 6-4 Mid-American Conference) were led by AJ Brown, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Elijah Elliott added 14 points for Ohio. Jackson Paveletzke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Tate scored nine points in the first half and Appalachian State went into the break trailing 34-28. Tate scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Appalachian State to a 13-point victory.

Appalachian State’s next game is Thursday against Coastal Carolina on the road, and Ohio visits Bowling Green on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

