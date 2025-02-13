Live Radio
Tate and Huntley score 17 points apiece, Appalachian State beats Coastal Carolina 64-46

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 9:27 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Tate and CJ Huntley scored 17 points apiece in Appalachian State’s 64-46 victory against Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Tate added 10 rebounds and Huntley had eight for the Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference), Alonzo Dodd finished with 11 points, three assists, two steals and a block.

Jordan Battle led the Chanticleers (8-18, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Noah Amenhauser added 10 points for Coastal Carolina. Denzel Hines also had eight points. The loss was the Chanticleers’ 11th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

