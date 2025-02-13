Tate and Huntley score 17 points apiece, Appalachian State beats Coastal Carolina 64-46

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Tate and CJ Huntley scored 17 points apiece in Appalachian State’s 64-46 victory against Coastal…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Tate and CJ Huntley scored 17 points apiece in Appalachian State’s 64-46 victory against Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Tate added 10 rebounds and Huntley had eight for the Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference), Alonzo Dodd finished with 11 points, three assists, two steals and a block.

Jordan Battle led the Chanticleers (8-18, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Noah Amenhauser added 10 points for Coastal Carolina. Denzel Hines also had eight points. The loss was the Chanticleers’ 11th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.