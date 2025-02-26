Tarleton State visits Abilene Christian after Mayes’ 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (18-10, 9-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-10, 6-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (18-10, 9-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-10, 6-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Tarleton State after Meredith Mayes scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-60 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 7-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Texans are 9-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Faith Acker averaging 7.0.

Abilene Christian makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Tarleton State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The Wildcats and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Earle is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Acker is averaging 8.4 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

