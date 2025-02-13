Tarleton State puts home win streak on the line against Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6, 7-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-15, 5-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6, 7-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-15, 5-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Grand Canyon aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Texans have gone 8-1 in home games. Tarleton State gives up 71.4 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Antelopes have gone 7-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.7 more points per game (79.1) than Tarleton State gives up (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11 points for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

