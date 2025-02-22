Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington following Thornton’s 29-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-9, 9-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (17-10, 8-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-9, 9-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (17-10, 8-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Tarleton State after Aspen Thornton scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 82-69 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans have gone 11-2 at home. Tarleton State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 9-3 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is the WAC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 9.0.

Tarleton State is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.5% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 14.9 more points per game (73.4) than Tarleton State allows to opponents (58.5).

The Texans and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mavericks. Brittingham is averaging 12.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

