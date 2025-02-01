Tarleton State hosts Southern Utah following Simpson’s 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-13, 4-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-13, 4-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Tarleton State after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 7-1 in home games. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC scoring 64.7 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 1-6 in WAC play. Southern Utah has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tarleton State scores 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 72.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.7 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mpaka is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ford averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Simpson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.