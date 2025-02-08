Tarence Guinyard scores 20 to help UT Martin defeat Western Illinois 81-70

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points to help UT Martin end a five-skid by handing Western Illinois…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points to help UT Martin end a five-skid by handing Western Illinois its 10th straight loss, 81-70 on Saturday.

Guinyard added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-15, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Vladimer Salaridze totaled 18 points and six rebounds. Filip Radakovic had 11 points.

The Leathernecks (8-17, 2-12) were led by Marko Maletic with 27 points. Trey Deveaux added 17 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Myers finished with 12 points. The loss is the 10th straight for the Leathernecks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.