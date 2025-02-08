Tanner Toolson scores 24 to lead Utah Valley to 81-56 victory over Tarleton State

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 24 points in Utah Valley’s 81-56 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 24 points in Utah Valley’s 81-56 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Toolson added three steals for the Wolverines (17-7, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference). Carter Welling shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line to score 13. Dominick Nelson had 11 points.

The Texans (10-15, 5-5) were led by Bubu Benjamin with 18 points. Chris Mpaka added 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Izzy Miles had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.