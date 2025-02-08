Tankersley scores 15 as Alcorn State downs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-60

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 15 points as Alcorn State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-60 on Saturday night. Tankersley…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 15 points as Alcorn State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-60 on Saturday night.

Tankersley shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (6-17, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mike Pajeaud scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Davian Williams also scored 12 points.

Doctor Bradley led the Golden Lions (4-19, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, six steals and two blocks. Chop Paljor added 12 points for UAPB. Zach Reinhart had nine points.

