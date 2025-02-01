Tandy leads Florida Atlantic against South Florida after 26-point outing

South Florida Bulls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-10, 4-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces South Florida after KyKy Tandy scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic’s 94-74 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.1.

The Bulls are 4-4 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.8.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). South Florida has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Reid is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals. Kobe Knox is shooting 63.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

