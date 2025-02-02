Tandy and Florida Atlantic host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (11-10, 4-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-10, 4-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on South Florida after KyKy Tandy scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic’s 94-74 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have gone 4-4 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Florida Atlantic scores 80.5 points, 7.9 more per game than the 72.6 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 75.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 77.3 Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Bulls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Kobe Knox is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.