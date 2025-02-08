Talford’s 22 lead Winthrop past South Carolina Upstate 105-95

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 22 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 105-95 on Saturday. Talford added…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 22 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 105-95 on Saturday.

Talford added five rebounds for the Eagles (17-9, 7-4 Big South Conference). Nick Johnson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to add 21 points. Kasen Harrison shot 6 of 11 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding nine assists.

Mister Dean finished with 21 points and three steals for the Spartans (5-21, 1-10). South Carolina Upstate got 19 points from Brit Harris. Carmelo Adkins also put up 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The loss is the ninth straight for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

