Talford’s 20 help Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 83-65

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 20 points as Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Talford also added nine rebounds for the Eagles (16-9, 6-4 Big South Conference). KJ Doucet scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Logan Duncomb had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field.

The Buccaneers (8-17, 4-6) were led by Taje’ Kelly, who posted 27 points and nine rebounds. Daylen Berry added 21 points, five assists and four steals for Charleston Southern. Keenan Wilkins also put up nine points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Winthrop visits South Carolina Upstate and Charleston Southern goes on the road to play Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

